Israel Postpones LGBTQ Pride Parades Due to Coronavirus

Organizers said Sunday that the country’s four largest LGBTQ pride parades, in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva, will be postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic. They hoped the annual events normally held in June, marking Pride Month around the world, could be rescheduled for later in the summer.

Virtual events will take place instead of the parades, for now.

In their joint announcement, the organizers said that various events “will commemorate the LGBT struggle for equality, together with expressing solidarity for the difficulties experienced by Israelis and a salute to the employees of the health care system and all of the organizations aiding them.”

Etai Pinkas Arad, a Tel Aviv-Jaffa city councillor in charge of LGBT affairs, said it was clear that Israel’s annual pride parades, which began in Tel Aviv in 1998, have become mass events that could pose a risk to participants if held as usual this year.

“We’ll aim to hold the parade toward the end of the summer, in the hope that circumstances allow for it,” he added.