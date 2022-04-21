Israel Police Probe Death of 27-year-old After Body Found Outside Arab City

A body of a young man was found in an open field near the Arab city of Tira in the Triangle area on Thursday morning. The victim is believed to be 27-year-old Misa Khatib, whose family reported that he was abducted on Tuesday.

The police are investigating the incident. On Tuesday, they arrested two suspects in the kidnapping, and issued a gag order on the details of the investigation and the suspects' identities.

Eyewitnesses said that at around Tuesday at 8 P.M., a car stopped in the center of Tira and a few young men got out. They then attacked Khatib, put him in the car and drove off.

The victim’s father filed the first complaint with the police about the alleged abduction. Khatib’s father said his son did not feel that his life was in danger. “He didn’t feel at all that someone was trying to kidnap and murder him, he wasn’t threatened. If he had ever been threatened in his life, he wouldn’t have gone out freely,” his father told Haaretz. The father also criticized the police’s handling of the case.

Misa Khatib, his family reported he was abducted on Tuesday

The two suspects were brought before Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where their detention was extended until Monday. At this time the two are under investigation for abduction, though the charges may be amended to murder after the autopsy or in the next extension.

On Friday, a Jaffa resident in his 40s was shot to death in the city. The victim, Mohammad Dib, who has a police record, was declared dead at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. Two suspects are in custody. A police source said Dib had recently been released from jail.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, an NGO dedicated to furthering coexistence between Arabs and Jews in Israel, 23 people were murdered in the Arab community since the beginning of 2022. In 2021, 126 Arab citizens of Israel were killed in crime-related violence, according to the NGO, the highest year on record.