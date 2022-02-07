Israel Names Gali Baharav-Miara as Next Attorney General

Israel’s cabinet approved Monday the appointment of Gali Baharav-Miara as the government’s next attorney general, making her the first woman to ever hold the post.

Baharav-Miara will be taking over from Avichai Mendelblit, who ended his term of office at the end of January. State Prosecutor Amit Aisman has served as the acting attorney general since Mendelblit concluded his tenure.

"Netanyahu bet everything on Trump": Inside Israel's Iran bind. LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Last week Justice Minister Gidon Sa’ar and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that they would recommend to the cabinet that Baharav-Miara be named to the post.

“It would be appropriate to appoint a woman to this position for the first time in the history of the country,” Sa’ar wrote. “I will propose appointing attorney Baharav-Miara not because of this, but because she is the best, most seasoned and worthiest candidate, with the richest and most impressive professional and managerial background.”

Baharav-Miara is currently with the Tel Aviv law firm of Tadmor Levy & Co. Prior to joining the private sector, she worked for 30 years in the civil division of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2008, she was appointed head of the civil division of the Tel Aviv District after she had established and ran the administrative department of the prosecutor’s office. She left the prosecutor’s office in 2016.