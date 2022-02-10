Israel Indicts Three Palestinians in Settler's Murder Near Flashpoint Outpost

A military court filed indictments against three Palestinians on Thursday for the murder of Yehuda Dimentman in December near the evacuated West Bank settlement outpost of Homesh.

The mother of two of the attackers, including a 17-year-old who was the first to be indicted last week, will also be charged with failing to prevent an attack, giving shelter to a criminal, arms dealing and incitement.

According to the indictments, the suspects deliberately planned to murder Jewish settlers, and two of them had also made plans to abduct and hide the body after the attack.

The indictment also states that the minor had told his mother they were planning a shooting attack, were buying guns for it and had already conducted a preliminary tour of the venue including their escape route. After the attack, the mother was interviewed in the media and praised her sons’ actions.

On December 10, three of the four defendants came to the Homesh junction, but left when they saw no cars on the road. Six days later, they returned. Two took their guns to a lookout post and waited for a passing car, while the third waited in the escape vehicle.

When Dimentman’s car drove by, each of the gunmen fired about 20 bullets at it killing Dimentman and wounding two other people. After which they also took various steps to make it harder for the Israeli security forces to find them, they hid the guns and the car, and then went home.

Homesh was evacuated as part of the 2005 disengagement plan, which removed all settlements in the Gaza Strip plus four in the West Bank, but shortly thereafter, settlers returned to the site and built the Homesh Yeshiva.

The yeshiva is effectively an outpost with a small number of students who divide their time between Homesh and the nearby settlement of Shavei Shomron. Dimentman, who lived in Shavei Shomron, was a student there.

Israelis are barred from entering the razed settlement by law, so the outpost’s buildings are demolished every few months. The Civil Administration in the West Bank broke up the road to Homesh to prevent the settlers from returning, but the yeshiva students returned regardless.

After Dimentman’s murder, there were several attacks on Palestinians by Jews. A couple from Qaryut, in the central West Bank, said that some 20 settlers attacked their home; Palestinians driving near Yitzhar and Kiryat Arba said stones were thrown at their cars; and residents of Burqa, near Homesh, said settlers threw stones at them and torched a pen for farm animals.