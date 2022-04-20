Israel High Court Tells State to Inspect Police Shooting Rules After Misconduct Allegations

Israel's High Court of Justice has ordered the state to scrutinize the police’s rules of engagement in light of a prosecution’s claim that police officers have too much leeway.

The justices instructed Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, State Prosecutor Amit Aisman and the head of the Justice Ministry department that investigates police misconduct, Keren Bar-Menachem, to “provide their opinions” of this criticism and consider whether the rules ought to be changed.

The instruction was included in a ruling on Monday that rejected a petition by the parents of a suspected car thief who was fatally shot in the back by a policeman. Bar-Menachem’s department decided to close the case against the policeman, and the parents had appealed the prosecution’s refusal to overturn that decision.

Though all three justices – Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, Noam Sohlberg and Isaac Amit – agreed that the petition should be rejected, they also noted the statement that the prosecution’s appeals department sent to Bar-Menachem’s department in April 2021.

The rules of engagement give police officers “too much leeway to shoot, even in cases that prima facie don’t justify it,” this statement said. Moreover, it continued, the rules lack clear definitions about when to open fire and also “lack necessary restrictions that could reduce harm to human life.”

“Given all this, we think the relevant parties in the police should be advised to amend the regulations,” the statement concluded. The justices agreed that the three senior legal officials should consider this recommendation.

Open gallery view Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The appellants’ son, Fares Abu Nab, 24, of East Jerusalem, was shot in the back by a policeman in November 2019 during an operation to catch car thieves. A police patrol car carrying three officers had been sent to the checkpoint near the Tunnels Road, between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, to seize a car reported stolen.

The police spotted the car, driven by Abu Nab, and gave chase. Abu Nab ignored their calls to stop and tried to elude them by speeding and driving in a manner that endangered other cars on the road.

When Abu Nab finally did stop, the court’s ruling said, he got out of the car and started running toward a nearby wadi that leads to territory controlled by the Palestinian Authority. One of the policemen ran after him.

The policeman later told investigators that Abu Nab ignored his calls of “stop or I’ll shoot” and didn’t stop even after the policeman fired warning shots in the air. At that point, he said, he fired at Abu Nab’s legs while both of them were still running. All three bullets hit Abu Nab in the upper body, killing him.

After investigating the case, Bar-Menachem’s department closed it in May 2020, saying the evidence was insufficient to provide a reasonable chance of conviction. In April 2021, Nurit Litman, then the deputy state prosecutor, rejected the parents’ appeal of this decision, agreeing that the evidence was insufficient. The parents then appealed to the High Court.

Open gallery view Police in Jerusalem, this month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The parents argued that the closure of the case was extremely unreasonable given that Abu Nab had been “shot in the back ... like a duck at a shooting range” at a time when he was unarmed and didn’t endanger either the policeman or anyone else.

Under police rules, if someone doesn’t pose an immediate threat, police are allowed to open fire only after calling “stop or I’ll shoot” and firing warning shots in the air, and even then, they must aim at the suspect’s lower body.

Sohlberg, who wrote the verdict with Hayut and Amit concurring, said he saw no reason to intervene in the prosecution’s decision. “From the standpoint of the policeman who fired, it’s not inconceivable that using his gun was reasonable and appropriate, given the life-threatening actions committed by the deceased just moments before the shooting and the urgent need to arrest him under these circumstances,” he added.

Police said on Tuesday that they had received the ruling and would “examine the rules of engagement in accordance with it.”