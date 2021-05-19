Israel Has Abandoned All Its Citizens, Not Just Its Arab Ones

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai addressed his officers, congratulating them on having succeeded “in restoring the peace with intensive force” after four days.

“Everything is still combustible,” he warned, but “all in all, inside Israel we’ve achieved calm and have control over what’s going on.”

Israel's unwanted war: LISTEN to Anshel Pfeffer Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

With a small war still raging between Israel and the militant groups in Gaza, Shabtai can be relatively confident that he’s evaded – not the first time in his short career as Israel’s police chief – some very awkward questions about his force’s conduct.

But even if there is to be a proper accounting of the worst outbreak of Jewish-Arab violence in Israel in 21 years, which is far from certain, the many failures in the policing should not be the only focus.

The tactical mistakes of police forces on the ground and their deployment on a more strategic level pale beside the much more fundamental breakdown of relations between the state and its citizens. Not just the Arab ones. When rioting broke out early last week in Lod and swiftly spread across Israel, any notion of a social charter flew out of the window.

Not that the Arab residents of Lod had many expectations when it came to policing. This city at the very heart of Israel, with so much potential both in its incredible range of just about every type of Jewish, Muslim and Christian community imaginable and its excellent access for private, public and air travel, is one of Israel’s most neglected. For years, its Arab neighborhoods have been allowed to descend into gang warfare and serve as the national hub for drug dealing, just 15 minutes from Tel Aviv.

“When an Arab murders an Arab here,” one Arab resident told me, “the police come the next day, arrest a member of each family involved and then release them for lack of evidence, That’s it.” The fact that the police only deployed major forces to Lod when Jews were the victims of the violence was just an added insult.

Not that the city’s Jewish residents are any happier with the police. They found themselves relying on mixed militias of reserve soldiers, extremist settlers and racist soccer hooligans when the police, even after arriving in Lod, didn’t respond to calls to defend their homes. The police will soon leave but both sides, abandoned by the state, will continue to maintain their own armed gangs.

Israeli police can work professionally and efficiently. In Haifa last Thursday, for example, they had advance intel on the planned arrival of gangs of far-right Jews and Arab groups lying in wait in the city’s downtown German Colony district. Well-placed roadblocks of riot police kept the two sides well apart and defused the tension quickly.

Open gallery view A police car next to a toched police outpost in Lod, central Israel, last week. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

But why is that not the norm when the police come into contact with citizens? Why did the police in Jerusalem for the entire month of Ramadan fail so miserably in handling matters in East Jerusalem, sparking this entire round of violence?

The police have ceased to function in recent years as a service citizens can rely on. They were always far from perfect, but since the end of 2018, when former police chief Roni Alsheich was forced out and no permanent replacement appointed for over two years, the police underwent a rapid process of politicization and militarization.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had expected that to happen even earlier, which is why he had endorsed the former deputy Shin Bet security service chief for the role back in 2015. But Alsheich took his new police work seriously and didn’t just see the police as an auxiliary security force. Among other police roles are white-collar corruption investigations, and Netanyahu quickly became the subject of a number of them with Alsheich giving his investigators full backing.

Ever since Alsheich left, the police, under a temporary commissioner, knew what the premier desired of them. It wasn’t only Arab citizens who felt that. So did anti-Netanyahu protesters outside the prime minister’s Jerusalem residence when they were dispersed, assaulted or arrested for no reason. And when COVID-19 arrived and the ultra-Orthodox autonomy flouted lockdown rules, the police did little to enforce restrictions there. After all, the Haredi parties are Netanyahu’s key political allies.

The notion that the state has a duty to protect all its citizens isn’t lost only on the police. Over the last 10 days, Israel’s skies have been filled with Iron Dome interceptor missiles chasing down and destroying rockets fired from Gaza. No other country has this level of protection for civilian areas, but Iron Dome is the legacy of a pre-Netanyahu government that commissioned and funded the system.

As in so many other aspects, Netanyahu is the fortunate beneficiary of his predecessors. His legacy to his successors is a hollowed-out state that cares little for its citizens.

There could have been no more stark demonstration of Netanyahu’s attitude toward his subjects than the shameless way in which his ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, held up the picture of Nadine Awad – the 16-year-old Bedouin girl who was killed with her father, Khalil, last week by a rocket fired from Gaza – during a UN Security Council emergency debate on the flare-up.

Open gallery view A truck burning at the entrance to the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, central Israel, last week. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

Awad, a Muslim teenager, was meant to represent Israeli citizens at risk of rocket fire. However, Israel contributed to her death by neglecting for decades her tiny unrecognized village, Dahmash (right next to Lod), which was hit by the rocket. Seven years ago, the High Court ruled that Dahmash should get essential services, but bomb shelters are yet to be erected there.

Nadine and her father are just extreme examples, but they’re not untypical of the profile of the rockets’ victims. Rockets from Gaza are what the Israel Defense Forces calls “statistical weapons”: Despite their shoddy manufacture, lack of guidance system and the Iron Dome’s 90-percent interception rate, some will get through and hit residential areas. It’s just statistics. And so are the victims.

If the rocket scores a direct hit on a relatively new or well-built neighborhood where the residents can make it on time to reinforced safe rooms, then their chances of surviving the rocket attack, even if it hits their home, are high. For those who are living in shoddy buildings without concrete shelters are old (or, in the case of Indian citizen Soumya Santhosh, killed in Ashkelon while caring for an elderly woman), or disabled, then their chances of making it to a shelter and surviving are much lower. Once again, the victims are disproportionately members of the less privileged strata of Israeli society. Statistics.

Much of the bitterness that erupted in violent anger in “mixed” cities last week was about resentment over privilege. And both sides are only too aware of it.

“Look, maybe we are privileged,” said Rinat Bloch, who lives in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood in Lod where much of the rioting took place. “We know how to access local services, how to go to City Hall and get things done. But that’s not just a Jewish-Arab divide: Some of our neighbors are Jews who came from the former Soviet Union or Ethiopia, elderly people who don’t speak a word of Hebrew. They don’t know how to access services, and part of what I’ve been doing since I moved to Lod is trying to help them. And they tell us that since we came, things are better for them.”

By “we,” she was referring to members of an organized religious Zionist community, the Garin Torani, some of whom have been living in Lod for nearly 20 years. They arrived in Lod with the purpose of “strengthening the Jewish presence” in the city. Some of the more veteran residents are happy to see them, others – mainly Arabs, but also some Jews – see them as “settlers within the Green Line.”

There have been similar tensions and claims of “Judaization” between Arab residents and the Garin Torani in Jaffa – to which the community members sneer, “If we were living in settlements in the West Bank, the left wing, the media and the Arabs would hate us for being settlers, and here they hate us for just being Jewish.”

But once again, it’s too easy to reduce this down to political categories. It’s also about poverty and long-term inequality. And in Jaffa, it’s increasingly about that scourge of cities across the world: gentrification. For decades, Arab residents have been complaining about wealthy Jews moving southward from Tel Aviv, building shiny apartment complexes and driving up house prices. Over the last week, it was these secular Tel Avivians, not the religious “settlers,” who bore the brunt of attacks on their homes and property, These included successful Labour lawmaker Efrat Rayten, whose two cars were both torched.

Open gallery view Israeli police officers inspecting a partially torched police station in the Arab-Jewish mixed coastal city of Acre last week. Credit: RAMI AYYUB/REUTERS

But it’s not about poverty, because by any measurable standard the standard of living and the freedoms enjoyed by the Palestinian citizens of Israel is the highest of any of the Palestinian communities living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. Unlike Gazans, West Bankers and East Jerusalemites, they can vote, and in principle – if not always in practice – have access to the full range of Israeli social services and benefits. “They also have the highest expectations,” says Palestinian pollster Dr. Khalil Shikaki.

The two-state solution has long since failed, but the unequal status of Palestinians who already have citizenship in Israel doesn’t bode well for any one-state solution either. “Israelis say to them that they are not equal, and without equality are doomed to be second-rate citizens in one state,” Shikaki says. “The only alternative when both one-state and two-state solutions are not available is violence.”

How ironic that this outbreak of violence took place just when Mansour Abbas put his United Arab List on the path toward a new civil charter between Arab Israelis and the state. In his pivotal speech after the March election, he didn’t even mention the word “Palestinian” once.

Some Palestinian citizens of Israel are furious at him for this. “I spit on him and all the Arab-Israeli politicians who are prepared to give up our identity and play in this political game,” says Sarin Jabareen, a student from the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm, who has been active in recent weeks in the protests in East Jerusalem.

But Abbas’ success in the last election, when his Islamist party was widely predicted to fail, proved that many Arab Israelis believe they are not required to play a role in Israel-Palestine affairs and can therefore reach an agreement with an Israeli government, even a right-wing one, as long it improves their condition as citizens.

At least they believed that two months ago, during the election. But now Israel has once again abandoned its citizens, Arabs and Jews alike.