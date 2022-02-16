Israel Eases Regulation for Developers With Bad Safety Records to Bid for Government Contracts

The Finance Ministry has eased – for the second time in two years – regulations meant to bar developers that have violated workplace safety rules from competing for government contracts. The revision also permits the state to procure the services of such contractors “in special circumstances,” that are not unspecified.

Only registered contractors meeting conditions set by the ministry’s Accountant General’s Office may bid for state construction and infrastructure projects.

In 2019, in the wake of numerous accidents on construction sites, the Histadrut labor federation, which represents organized labor in Israel, declared a work dispute that resulted in changes meant to increase employee safety. They included prohibiting companies with two or more safety violations from submitting bids.

This was changed in 2020 so that only companies with multiple infractions would be barred from competing. Now a company whose registration is suspended will be barred from submitting bids for six months, even if the suspension is for a longer period: It can reach three years. The “special circumstances” provision is a way to get around the rules.

The treasury says the new protocol balances safety requirements, contractors’ rights and the principles of administrative law. Regarding the suspension of the right to submit bids, a ministry official says this is an appropriate penalty, and that for some contractors a six-month suspension is critical. He added that the new regulation would deter contractors from allowing safety infractions to happen, since the names of offending companies would be published in an open blacklist.

The new measure is meant to address legal difficulties caused by previous regulations. But according to the advocacy organization the Coalition against Construction Accidents, the new regulation was not applied to three companies whose permit had been suspended recently. One of these is Walid Ghrayeb, on whose site another worker died in recent days. The Finance Ministry is addressing the problem of companies that were penalized in the period between the freezing of the previous regulations and the instatement of the new ones.

The Coalition against Construction Accidents says the Accountant General’s is systematically thwarting the formulation of protocols that would prevent government agencies from engaging the services of contractors that are negligent in ensuring the safety of their workers. “It has repeatedly retroactively canceled the suspension of companies that should have been suspended from participating in bids,” says Hadas Tagari, a lawyer who heads the group.