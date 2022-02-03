Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz Meets Bahrain's King, Signs Historic Security Deal

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and other senior leadership on a historic visit on Thursday, signing a deal to formalize security ties between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding will help promote intelligence cooperation, institutionalize training and formalize cooperation between the countries’ defense industries

Besides the king, Gantz met with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Defense Minister Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Bahraini army Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in the king's palace.

At the signing ceremony, Gantz called the agreement “a continuation of the historic Abraham Accords and the evolving relations between our nations and our peoples.”

“Only a year after the agreements were signed we have already entered into a significant security agreement that will enable extensive cooperation and strengthen the security of both countries and the stability of the entire region,” he added.

Open gallery view Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Bahrain, February 2, 2022. Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Ministry of Defense

At the end of his visit, Gantz said, "these security agreements can ultimately lead to a string of additional collaborations in civilian areas, which are important for all the countries involved." Gantz thanked the king "for his bravery in allowing such a meeting."

Earlier in the day, Gantz visited the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, accompanied by Bahrain’s Defense Minister Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, commander of the Fifth Fleet Vice Admiral Charles (Brad) Cooper II, and the commander of the Israeli Navy Vice Admiral David Saar Salama.

Gantz, the first Israeli defense minister to visit the Gulf monarchy, said the growing cooperation between the two nations “contributes to regional stability,” amidst an uptick in maritime attacks by Iran.

Open gallery view Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain, February 2, 2022. Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Ministry of Defense

Bahrain hosts the Fifth Fleet's headquarters as well as some operations for CENTCOM, a U.S. military coordination umbrella organisation for the Middle East that Israel joined last year.

This week, Israel is joining a 60-nation U.S.-led Middle East naval exercise alongside the UAE and Bahrain and, for the first time, publicly alongside Saudi Arabia and Oman, two counties it has no diplomatic relations with.

This visit follows the visit of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Bahrain in September. At the time, it was the highest-level official Israeli visit to the Gulf state since the countries established ties last year.

Lapid and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed security, including Iran, and economic issues. During his visit, Lapid also inaugurated Israel's Embassy in Manama.

Bahrain and Gulf neighbor United Arab Emirates normalized relations with Israel in 2020 in a U.S.-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords that built on common commercial interests and worries about Iran. Morocco and Sudan followed suit, though relations with Khartoum have remained relatively undeveloped.

Reuters contributed to this report.