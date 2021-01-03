Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Declares Closed Military Zone Near Lebanon Border Over Hezbollah Demonstrations

Hezbollah demonstrations mark first anniversary of killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, as Tehran accuses Israel of stoking war with U.S.

Noa Shpigel
Members of Hezbollah stand near a flag with a picture of Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of his killing in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, January 3, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Aziz Taher