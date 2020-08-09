Israel Arrests Gazan Suspected of Involvement in 2010 Killing of Two Soldiers

A Palestinian was arrested earlier this month for alleged involvement in the killing of two Israeli soldiers in March 2010 on the Gaza border, the Shin Bet security service disclosed on Sunday.

Abdullah Daghma, 38, from Rafah, is charged with soliciting murder of soldiers, leading a terror organization and membership in a terror organization.

Daghma came to Israel to donate bone marrow to his brother, who is hospitalized in Israel. According to an official in the prosecution, he was arrested upon entering Israel via the Erez crossing, but was allowed to donate the bone marrow.

According to the Shin Bet, Daghma was active in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, associated with Fatah, and continued to be active until his arrest.

He is is charged with involvement in an operation near the Gaza border fence which resulted in the killing of Major Eliraz Peretz and Master Sgt. Ilan Sviatkovsky and the wounding of two other Israeli soldiers.

In 2010, Israeli soldiers monitoring the Gaza border saw a group of Palestinian militants trying to place some 25 kilograms of explosive near the fence. A squad under Peretz’s command entered the Gaza Strip on foot to shoot the Palestinians. In the exchange of fire, four soldiers were hit, and Sviatkovsky and Peretz were killed. Peretz was killed when a bullet hit the hand grenade he was carrying.

The soldiers continued to fire at the Palestinians, killing two of them. Following the incident, Israeli forces, including tanks and bulldozers, entered the area where the exchange had occurred and destroyed a number of buildings.

According to the Shin Bet investigation, it was Daghma who encouraged another member of the organization, Bassam Daghma, to place the bomb. Five months later, in August 2010, Bassam Daghma was killed while trying to place another bomb on the border fence.