Israel Arrests Four Suspects in Attack on Haaretz Reporter During JNF Negev Protests

Four men from the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom in the northern Negev were arrested on suspicion of attacking a Haaretz reporter, torching his car and throwing firebombs at the town's police station last month, the Shin Bet security service announced on Thursday.

According to the Shin Bet, the suspects were arrested in January, and the investigation into their crimes has ended. Maharan Abu Adrah, Bilal Abu Adrah, Karam al-Kadadi and Ismail al-Kadadi, all aged 18 to 19 years old, will likely be indicted on Friday.

All four of them were born in Israel, but one of their parents is a Palestinian who received legal residency in Israel through the family reunification process because they are married to an Israeli citizen, said the Shin Bet.

The riots broke out in the Negev in protest over forestation work conducted by the Jewish National Fund near unrecognized Bedouin communities, which locals viewed as a land grab. Dozens of masked young Bedouin men set fire to cars, burnt tires and threw rocks at police and cars near Segev Shalom.

Among those attacked was Haaretz reporter Nati Yefet; some 20 Bedouin men assaulted him when he came to cover the protests. According to the Shin Bet, the four suspects were involved in the clashes that day, and some of them also committed violent acts in May, during the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, the prosecution also indicted two 16-year-olds from Tel Sheva who are also charged with participating in violent demonstrations last month.

According to the indictment, the suspects joined a WhatsApp messenger group in which messages such as "we're going to screw the police today" and "tonight there will be worry, tonight there will be burning." From there, they arrived at a meeting point near the Bedouin town's police station, where they allegedly threw Molotov cocktails that set several fires. Rioters also threw stones at the police station, burned tires and vandalized guardrails near the station.

Each of them were charged, in accordance with their participation, with rioting, weapons charges, arson, aggravated intentional destruction of property, endangering human lives on the road and malicious damage.