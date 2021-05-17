Israel Arrests Arab Suspect Over Hurling Firebomb Into Jaffa Home, Injuring Boy

An Arab man in his twenties has been arrested by Israel Police and the Shin Bet, over his alleged involvement in hurling a Molotov cocktail into a home in a Jaffa neighborhood, seriousy injuring a 12-year-old boy named Mohammad Gintazi.

The Police’s Tel Aviv division, alongside the Shin Bet, opened a joint investigation on May 15. The suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

As part of a closed-door hearing held Sunday night, the judge imposed a gag order on every detail of the investigation, including the identities of the suspects.

On Friday night, Magen David Adom emergency services evacuated Mohammad, who at the time was in a moderate condition with burns on his upper body. His 10-year-old sister was lightly injured in the head.

Mohammad was put into an induced coma, but his condition has since improved, the Sheba Medical Center said, now classified as somewhere between moderate and serious.

The direction of the investigation, which claims the attackers are Arabs, intensified over the weekend after it was discovered that in addition to the Gintazi family's home, Molotov cocktails were thrown at four other Jewish homes in the neighborhood. According to neighbors, diplomats a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a house where diplomats live nearby.

The children's father told Haaretz that he had a hard time believing that the person who attacked his family was Arab, and that he was misidentified by police. He said their home was decorated with crescents for the holiday of Ramadan.

However, according to a source close to the investigation, the decorations which were meant to light up didn't work, and perhaps the attacker didn't identify that the residents were Arab; this was confirmed by the father.