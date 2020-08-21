Israel Approves New Groundbreaking COVID-19 Testing Method

Israel's Health Ministry has approved a new COVID-19 testing method using sample pooling. The new system enables clinical labs to add a stage to the process of analyzing the nose and throat swabs taken from patients, and test eight people simultaneously using the same amount of reagents and raw materials needed for testing, which are in short supply all over the world.

The new method, known as combinatorial pooling, was developed by scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, the National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev and the Open University.

Pooled testing has received unprecedented attention since the coronavirus pandemic first began, and health authorities from all over the world realized they needed to make the testing process for the virus much more efficient. The United Statas Food and Drug Administration has since approved the use of two test pooling methods, but the new method approved by the Israeli Health Ministry is much more advanced and efficient than those approved in the U.S. – as well as other systems used in the past few months in labs around the world.

The development of the new pooling method was led by professors Angel Progador and Tomer Hertz from Ben-Gurion University and the National Biotechnology Institute, along with Prof. Yonat Shemer-Avni, the director of the virology lab at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, and Dr. Noam Shental of the Open University. Prior to the Health Ministry's approval, the Open University and Ben-Gurion University formed a joint company by (Poold Diagnostics) to develop and market the new testing method – and the company opened its research and development lab in the Biotechnology Institute.

Today, the scientists are also working in this lab to achieve another ambitious goal set for them by the president of Ben-Gurion University, Prof. Daniel Chamovitz: To build and validate a system for coronavirus testing using saliva – Using their sophisticated pooling method. This would allow testing thousands of students a week once the Israeli academic year opens in October after the Jewish holidays – which would allow students to return to campus while still adhering to coronavirus health standards.

The pool testing method was first used during World War II to identify soldiers who had contracted syphilis. The basic idea of pooling is to combine a number of samples into a single sample and test the pool: If the pooled sample tests negative then you know all those tested are not ill with the disease. Only if the pooled sample tests positive is it necessary to repeat the tests for each of the individual samples – to identify the specific person, or persons, who are ill. This makes testing faster and saves money and materials.

The new method is much more complex and sophisticated. It takes 384 samples, which are divided into 48 pools, each of which has material from 48 original samples. The process of calculating and implementing this complex distribution of the samples cannot be done manually by lab staff, so part of the new system includes adapting a lab robot to do the pooling.

After the robot completes the preparation of the pooled samples, the tray with the 48 pooled samples is run through the regular clinical lab PCR tests to detect the virus RNA. The results are processed automatically by software written by the developers of the method, which knows how to identify which of the original 384 people tested are positive or negative – and the results are then automatically sent to the medical files on the labs’ computers of those tested.

Shental, from the computer science department of the Open University, developed the pooling method along with others, in a theoretical paper published in 2010. At the time, it was intended for identifying rare genetic variants. In 2016, Shental and his colleagues published experimental validations of the method identifying rare genetic variants in sorghum plants. Hertz said that in March Shental called him and proposed he implement the pooling method for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic testing.

Two days later, Hertz began running the first experiment to calibrate the testing system in his lab at the Biotechnology Institute. A week later, they received leftover samples from the virology lab at Soroka, and began testing. After validating that their new method succeeded in identifying all positive samples, they next conducted a clinical trial in cooperation with Dr. Lior Nesher who heads the employee clinic at the Soroka hospital.

This clinical test started at the beginning of April and 1,115 hospital employees were tested as part of the study – and all were found to be negative. At the same time, the scientists got in touch with the Health Ministry and the command and control center for the coronavirus.

Ronen Wallfish and Dr. Yuval Cohen of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s weapons and technological infrastructure development administration (Mafat), who headed the group for improving the efficiency of Israel’s coronavirus testing system, prepared a pilot program to validate the pooling method together with the Health Ministry. At the beginning of May, the proposal was presented to the ministry for approval – and the scientists were informed of the experiments they needed to successfully complete in order to prove their method was effective and accurate enough.

Now, after the Health Ministry's approval and its scientific publication, the scientists want to promote its adoption in clinical virology labs all over Israel. “Many labs have already been in contact with us, and waited for us to receive approval,” said Hertz. “We are now working on building a system to identify [Covid] carriers using saliva samples instead of swabs,” said Shental. Various protocols have been published around the world in the last few months for using saliva samples for testing, which are supposed to remove the major bottleneck of collecting the swab samples, which requires professional staff members. In addition, saliva sampling reduces the possibility of infection for the staff.

Hertz says that Chamovitz set a goal for them: “To set up by the beginning of the academic school year a testing system for all the students who come to campus every week – between 2,000 to 3,200 people.” The goal is to keep track of the percentage of infected people on campus. The possibility of students being able to check their test results anonymously, and then be able to request a clinical test if they come out positive, is also being considered. Because the university is unable to collect thousands of swab samples every week, the entire system will have to be based on saliva samples – which every person to be tested can collect on their own. “This is a very ambitious goal,” Hertz admits.

They are also beginning joint international cooperation to implement the method in other countries – with an emphasis on a pilot trial in the U.S. that would enable them to receive FDA approval for the method, which is orders of magnitude more sophisticated than the two pooling methods already approved in the United States. But the motive for the project was always to allow the expansion of the testing process in Israel, say the developers.

Shental and Hertz say that the person who made the breakthrough possible was Wallfish, an aeronautical engineer by training, who led the entire project on the side of the government bodies. “Many in the scientific community questioned the chances of the Health Ministry approving the use of such an advanced method for medical tests in Israel,” said Hertz. “Approval for the method is a national milestone,” and the country has come to the realization that we need to make use of the most advanced science to handle the coronavirus outbreak, said Hertz.