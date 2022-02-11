In the NSO Spyware Scandal, the Motive May Decide Its Legal Consequences

Efforts to investigate claims that the Israel Police used spyware developed by NSO Group to hack the phones of Israelis are underway, and the violations of which the investigators might be accused is broad and could also have criminal implications.

The financial daily Calcalist has released a string of reports over the last two months alleging that the police used NSO's Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of activists, elected officials, journalists, suspects and witnesses in criminal cases and others, sometimes before receiving court authorizations.

Legal sources who spoke with Haaretz said they expect that the determining factor in the investigation is the motives of the police – whether they did in fact not have court-ordered warrants when they hacked the phones.

“The most hard-core scenario is that it was premeditated, that someone wanted to obtain information that was impossible to obtain legally,” said Nurit Litman, a former deputy state prosecutor and criminal prosecutor in the Jerusalem District. “It’s still too early to know, but if it turns out to be so, it would be possible to charge that person" through computer use laws and privacy laws.

On the other hand, she described other scenarios in which investigations find evidence of legal mistakes and even negligence, but not of the kind that would have criminal ramifications. “If the police's legal counsel thought that it was legal to use spyware with a court warrant and they extracted more information than what the warrant permitted but did not use it, that’s an incorrect interpretation of the law, but it’s a mistake. If there was an automatic glitch without anyone knowing, that’s negligence, but not a violation of the law,” she said.

Dan Eldad, a former acting state prosecutor, said the fundamental question is whether the acts were committed for personal reasons, for political purposes or as part of an investigation. He also raised the prospect of violations involving abuse of power if the allegations against the police prove to be true.

“The subject of searches has always been fundamental to discourse over rights and constitutional law,” he said, citing the American Bill of Rights and the British Magna Carta. “Searches almost always need to be with the knowledge of the person whose premises are being searched, and even when a wiretap is installed by court order against someone, it doesn’t permit the police to open his drawers.”

Criminal lawyer Kobi Sudri noted that the possible offenses could carry years-long prison, because anyone convicted under such circumstances would be a public servant acting in the course of their job and making use of the power invested in their position by the government.

“In the era of advanced technology in which we are living, it could prompt complex questions regarding the applicable law,” Sudri said. “The wiretapping law doesn’t only relate to conversations, but also to correspondences and any communications between two computers.” And the acts involved could constitute more than one crime – hacking, eavesdropping and use – each of which could subject the offender to up to five years in prison.

When it comes to the possible hacking of the phones of those involved in pending criminal cases, most importantly including the corruption trial of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Litman said she believed the impact on the cases, if any, would be small – even if an investigation finds that police obtained the information illegally.

“The defendants could raise the defense of abuse of process, but the question is the seriousness of the conduct that is found,” she said. With regard to Shlomo Filber, a former director general of the Communications Ministry who turned state’s evidence against Netanyahu, Litman said the chances are slim that his testimony would be disqualified.

Courts in Israel do not systematically exclude evidence that is illegally obtained or that violates the rights of those being investigated. Just last month, the Supreme Court ruled on the issue in the case of two of Netanyahu’s aides, Jonatan Urich and Ofer Golan, who are suspected of harassing Filber. The court ruled that their cellphones could be searched even if the search began without a search warrant.

The court criticized the police for doing so but did not disqualify the entire search. The Justice Ministry’s police misconduct unit closed the case against the police involved, saying that no probable cause was found that a criminal offense was committed.

On the other hand, in 2006 the Supreme Court ruled that courts have discretion in ruling that confessions are not admissible at trial if they were illegally obtained, and if admitting them would materially violate the accused's right to a fair trial. That rule was expanded four years later to include any evidence.

In recent months, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar has been advancing a bill that would disqualify the use in court of illegally obtained evidence. It would further expand the exclusion to include evidence illegally obtained from someone who is not a defendant. If it passes, it would apply to Netanyahu’s case and could have further-reaching consequences for the NSO affair.