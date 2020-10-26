Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Top News

In Historic First, Woman to Lead Conservative-Masorti Movement in Israel

The trailblazing appointment will take place during a period of significant growth for Israel's branch of Conservative Judaism

Judy Maltz
Judy Maltz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Judy Maltz
Judy Maltz

Comments