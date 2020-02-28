In First, Killer Whale Spotted Off Israel's Northern Coast

The whale seen off the Acre coast.

Divers spotted Friday morning a killer whale off Israel's northern coast, and immediately reported the rare sight to the Nature and Parks Authority.

Members of the authority's maritime unit later spotted the mammal some 1.4 miles off the coast of the ancient port city of Acre, where the water is 15 meters deep.

According to the authority, this is the first time a killer whale has been seen off Israel's shores, while other whale species have been spotted along Israel's coasts from time to time.