In Bahrain, Bennett Warns of 'Strategic Mistake' in New Iran Nuclear Deal

MANAMA – On a historic visit to Bahrain, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stressed the two countries' shared interest in fighting Iran and its proxies in the region ahead of his meeting Tuesday with the king and prime minister in Manama.

In an interview with Bahraini daily Alayam, Bennett said Israel was dealing with "great security challenges that stem from the same source – the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran undermines stability in the entire region.

"It supports terrorist organizations in your region and in ours, with one goal: to destroy moderate states and put blood-thirsty terror groups in their place. We won't allow it. We fight Iran and its proxies every day, and we will help our friends in strengthening peace, security and stability."

Bennett said a new agreement with Iran on its nuclear program would be "a strategic mistake," which would let Tehran "maintain its nuclear capabilities and get hundreds of billions of dollars to sustain its terrorism machine."

His remarks come as nuclear talks between world powers and Iran are dragging on in Vienna, for which Iran blames the West. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the talks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, his ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

Bennett greeted with Israel's national anthem "Hatikva" at the crown prince's palace.

"A lack of serious will on the part of the West to reach a good and credible agreement in Vienna has led to unnecessary prolongation of the talks," the ministry said. Amirabdollahian also stressed in the call that Iran will not back down from its red lines.

The U.S. and Israel have accused Iran of attacking commercial shipping in the Gulf, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have recently launched missile strikes against the UAE. Israel has stepped up its naval presence in the Red Sea, a critical artery for world trade and Israeli strategic interests.

Israel, along with its new Gulf allies, is watching closely as diplomats from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and Russia are currently negotiating with Iran in the Austrian capital over its nuclear program. American diplomats are indirectly involved in the talks.

Bennett also met on Tuesday with Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. The two discussed security cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. military. Bennett said that the United States is a significant figure in keeping the region stable and in confronting different security threats.

Meeting with the American commander has become routine for Israeli officials visiting Bahrain. Israel sees such meetings as a symbol of security cooperation against the Iranian threat, and as crucial in protecting ships in the Gulf from drone attacks by Iran or its proxies.

Seeking a warm peace

Israel seeks a "very warm peace with Bahrain," the prime minister said in the interview, calling for greater cooperation in defense, health, tourism and finance. "The cooperation between us is natural," Bennett said.

"I expect trade between (our countries) to increase significantly, as it has with the Emirates. I expect tourism to grow, obviously after the coronavirus is gone, and most of all, I aspire for both peoples to get to know each other better."

Bennett met with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani; Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani; and Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed. They discussed partnerships and various ideas relating to the economy, technology and innovation, as well as making use of the geographical advantages between the two countries, for instance to improve transporting goods between Asia and Europe.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Bennett met with Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na'eh, alongside members of the country's Jewish community. The prime minister told the community's leaders that "I am sure you will be able to be an exceptional bridge between Bahrain and Israel," and that they are a central part of the peace treaty between the two countries. He also gave them a shofar for the local synagogue.

Bennett is expected to meet on Tuesday with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in his private palace, and he is currently meeting with Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The visit comes nearly a year and a half since the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between the two countries, and two months after Bennett's trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister is also scheduled to speak to an audience of Bahraini students, in which he will share his vision of peace between the two countries and hold a question-and-answer session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.