In Bahrain, Bennett Discusses Iran With King, Crown Price and U.S. Navy Commander

MANAMA, Bahrain – Iran was barely mentioned in public remarks by Naftali Bennett and his hosts in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. The dozens of young Bahrainis who were invited to meet the prime minister also went easy on him, focusing on his success in high-tech and Israel’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bennett, armed with a wireless microphone, walked around the hall, complained to them about politics in Israel and drew smiles when he “warned” that Israeli tourists would take over the streets of Manama.

The first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to Bahrain had two goals: Behind closed doors, there was in-depth discussion about Iran, the nuclear agreement coming together in Vienna and ways to thwart terror by Tehran and its proxies in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

In public, however, Bennett tried to play down that subject as much as possible, for the benefit of the second goal. From his point of view, he said, the goal was to put substance into Israel’s agreement with Bahrain, out of the understanding that only if it has real and practical substance will the connection remain sustainable and can be expanded. Bennett also spoke with Bahraini ministers about increasing flights to the country and expanding trade, which is currently nil, and strengthening tourism ties, student exchanges and technological collaborations.

Security matters came up not only in Bennett’s meetings held with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in which the parties discussed what were defined as strategic and political matters. They also came up in his meeting with U.S. 5th Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who among other things is in charge of the largest American military base in the Persian Gulf.

Iran, on the other side of the gulf, is considered a key threat to Bahrain. King Hamad declared more than a decade ago that an attempted coup had been thwarted that was attributed to the regime of the ayatollahs. In August, the Bahraini undersecretary for political affairs, Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, visited Israel, and sharply criticized Iran and called on it to stop interfering in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

The purpose of Bennett’s meeting with Cooper was to strengthen security ties on a practical level with the United States. Earlier this month Defense Minister Benny Gantz began his own official visit to Bahrain with a visit to the headquarters of the 5th Fleet, and Bennett and Cooper addressed Gantz’s conversation with Cooper. A senior political figure said the two discussed “expanding cooperative activities,” adding that navies were gaining an increasing role in the fight against Iran.

The historic visit to Manama, where Bennett was received by a military honor guard and the Israeli national anthem was played, concluded the relatively new prime minister’s round of meetings with leaders of moderate Middle Eastern states. The goal, he said, was to create “a network of stable alliances of moderateness and a joint stand against shared challenges.”

Open gallery view Naftali Bennett speaks during a meeting with Bahraini youth in Manama, Tuesday. Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bennett discusses Iran in press interview

Ahead of his meeting with the king, Bennett stressed the two countries’ shared interest in fighting Iran and its proxies in the region, in an interview with Bahraini daily Alayam.

Israel was dealing with “great security challenges that stem from the same source – the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran undermines stability in the entire region,” he told the paper.

“It supports terrorist organizations in your region and in ours, with one goal: to destroy moderate states and put blood-thirsty terror groups in their place. We won’t allow it. We fight Iran and its proxies every day, and we will help our friends in strengthening peace, security and stability.”

Bennett said a new agreement with Iran on its nuclear program would be “a strategic mistake,” which would let Tehran “maintain its nuclear capabilities and get hundreds of billions of dollars to sustain its terrorism machine.”

His remarks come as nuclear talks between world powers and Iran are dragging on in Vienna, for which Iran blames the West. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the talks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, his ministry said in a tweet Monday.

“A lack of serious will on the part of the West to reach a good and credible agreement in Vienna has led to unnecessary prolongation of the talks,” the ministry said. Amirabdollahian also stressed in the call that Iran will not back down from its red lines.