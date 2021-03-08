Israeli Army Says Soldiers Shot Two Palestinians Who Threw Molotov Cocktails at Vehicles in West Bank

The Israeli army said on Monday evening that after carrying out an arrest protocol, soldiers opened fire on two Palestinians who threw Molotov cocktails at vehicles in the West Bank settlement bloc of Gush Etzion area, near the village of al-Khader.

According to Palestinian reports, two 17-year-olds were injured in the incident and were evacuated to hospitals in Bethlehem, with one of them in serious condition, having sustained knee and hip injuries , and the other in fair condition, having sustained a leg injury. The shooting reportedly took place after soldiers entered al-Khader and local residents clashed with them.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army said it foiled two stabbing attacks in the West Bank. The first attack took place in the Palestinian city of Tubas, where an assailant tried to stab a soldier and lightly wounded his hand According to the army, the commanding officer shot the attacker and "neutralized" him.

The second attempted attack happened hours later at the Sde Ephraim outpost in the West Bank. The army said a women tried to enter a farm and stab the owner's wife, and was apprehended by residents of the outpost.