Israeli Army Demolishes Home of Palestinian Who Murdered Soldier – After It Was Rebuilt

The Israeli military demolished for the second time the home of Islam Yousef Abu Hamid, a 32-year-old Palestinian who was convicted of murdering a soldier, Palestinian media outlets reported on Thursday. The family rebuilt the house following a previous demolition last year.

Abu Hamid was convicted of murdering Staff Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky during an Israeli raid in the al-Aamri refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah in May 2018.

On Thursday, large numbers of troops entered the refugee camp, blocked the roads leading to the house, and evacuated the streets and houses near the house to be demolished again, Palestinians sources said. A few young Palestinians were lightly injured in confrontations with soldiers that broke out around Abu Hamid's house, they said.

Lubarsky, a member of the elite special forces Duvdevan counter-terrorism unit, was killed when Abu Hamid dropped a heavy stone kitchen countertop on his head from the third floor of a building. The 18-kilo slab fractured Lubrasky’s skull, critically injuring him. He succumbed to his injuries two days later in hospital. Another soldier was also injured.

A military court convicted Abu Hamid of the murder in April and sentenced him to life imprisonment in July. He was also convicted of obstruction of justice, and was ordered to pay 258,000 shekels ($73,000) in compensation to Lubarsky’s family. Following the arrest of his brother, an alleged Hamas terrorist, in January 2018, Abu Hamid decided to take revenge, the prosecution told the military court. He would watch Israeli soldiers from his rooftop. On the night following the attack, Abu Hamid returned to the site with his face concealed, donning gloves in the hope of wiping his fingerprints off the slab. He was located and arrested a few weeks later, and confessed to the crime.

In 2005, Abu Hamid was convicted of membership in the Hamas military wing and of firing seven bullets at a military jeep. The court sentenced him to five-and-a-half years in prison and fined him.