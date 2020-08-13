IDF Attacks Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip

The IDF spokesperson said that on Wednesday night IDF fighter jets, fighter helicopters and tanks attacked a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.



During the attack, a Hamas naval force compound, underground infrastructure and Hamas observation posts were targeted. The army attack was carried out in response to the blowing up of explosive and incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel over the past week, the IDF said.

According to the army, it considers all terrorist activity against Israeli territory to be very serious and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens.

The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, the IDF added, saying that Hamas will bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens.

This comes after the military announced on Wednesday night that it will limit Gaza's fishing zone Wednesday night in light of the incendiary balloons.

On Monday, Israel announced that it would shut the Kerem Shalom border crossing following days of incendiary balloon launches from Palestinians in Gaza after a months-long lull.

The balloon launches began around a year and a half ago, when Gazans started holding weekly demonstrations along the border. They had begun tapering off before the coronavirus pandemic hit, stopping almost completely afterward. Few rockets were fired as well.

Yet over the last several days, several balloons have been launched from Gaza, causing explosions and fires in woods and agricultural lands. According to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, around 1,000 dunams (about 250 acres) have been destroyed so far.

So far, the number of the balloon launches has been small compared to what it was at its peak. But there have also been other incidents that show things are heating up in the area