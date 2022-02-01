Human Rights Groups Slam Israel’s Move on Palestinian Family Reunification

The Interior Ministry will now start considering family reunification requests from Palestinians married to Israelis, and it will begin with applications from people aged 50 or older who have received a residency permit in the last five years.

In its announcement of the decision on Tuesday, the ministry’s Population, Immigration and Border Authority said it chose to start with this group because it poses “the least security risk.” Anyone whose application is approved will have their legal status upgraded to “temporary resident,” with social benefits.

Even though a law barring family reunification for Palestinians expired in July, the ministry has so far refused to deal with any such applications. As of December, there were 1,680 applications waiting to be reviewed.

But Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, the vocal face of opposition to reunification efforts overseeing the halt in applications, said on Tuesday that two different versions of a bill to prevent family reunifications of Palestinians will be voted on by the cabinet on Sunday. One is her own proposal, and the other, which imposes more stringent restrictions, is sponsored by opposition MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism).

“The bill has a huge majority of over 100 MKs, and politics must not be allowed to sabotage it again,” she said.

Meretz is demanding that the leaders of other parties in the governing coalition keep a promise made to both Meretz and the United Arab List that the bills wouldn’t be brought to the Knesset until the terms of a deal made in July had been fulfilled. That deal, which promised certain measures to help families seeking family reunification, was made before the original bill was defeated by the opposition, as part of the effort to persuade the two coalition parties to vote for it.

The three human rights groups that went to court to force the ministry to start considering the applications – the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, Hamoked and Physicians for Human Rights – issued a joint statement panning the Interior Ministry's decision to only review applicants age 50 and over.

“For more than half a year since the law expired, and after telling the court that it was working on new regulations together with the attorney general, the Interior Ministry has unveiled a rag two pages long that doesn’t say anything and doesn’t give anything,” the statement said. “They will allow people to submit applications – as if anyone needed permission to do that – but they won’t deal with them.

“They say they’ll consider giving temporary residency to people age 50 and older – people who have been eligible for years for permanent residency or citizenship. But of course they aren’t promising to give it to anyone in practice. With absolutely no legal authority, the interior minister and the attorney general are violating the human rights of thousands of people. The minister and the attorney general have opted for anarchy.”

In considering the applications, the authority will review information from the Shin Bet and other security agencies; determine whether applicants meet the legal requirements, including that the “center of their life” be in Israel; review all relevant documents; and finally, conduct a personal interview with the applicant.

In its explanation of Tuesday’s decision, the ministry said that since examining each application takes time, and since the new policy may be in effect only for a limited time given that efforts are underway to reenact the law barring family reunification, it makes sense to prioritize based on security and other considerations. It added that each application has been assigned a number, and applications will be considered in numerical order.