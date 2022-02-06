Israeli Wounded by Gaza Rocket During May's Fighting With Hamas Dies at 90

90-year-old Naomi Perlman, who was wounded by a Palestinian rocket, became Sunday the 13th Israeli victim of May's war between Israel and Hamas.

Perlaman was severely wounded when a rocket hit her apartment in the southern city of Ashkelon during the May's round of fighting.

She sustained serious injuries from shrapnel when the rocket hit the building. Her caregiver, Indian national Soumya Santosh, was killed on the spot.

Open gallery view Naomi Perlman.

Perlman’s daughter said that at the time of the attack, she was on her way to pick up her mother and bring her to her house due to the security situation.

Another Ashkelon resident, Nala Gurvevich, was also killed by rocket fire that night.

Perlman’s son, Shuki, said that his mother’s health has been deteriorating due to the injuries she sustained, and had recently moved into a nursing facility. “Before she was wounded, we could talk to her, but she simply couldn’t endure this experience at such an age.”

His mother was born in Poland and fled the country to the Soviet republic of Uzbekistan following the Nazi invasion, he said. Following World War II, she returned to Poland before immigrating to Israeli in 1950.

Ashekelon Mayor Tomer Glam issued a statement noting that Naomi Perlman and her husband “had made a significant contribution toward the establishment and development of the city in its early years.”