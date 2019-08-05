Hit-and-run Suspect Refuses Test for Intoxication

The Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court on Sunday extended the detention of Shai Tasama, who ran over four members of one family Saturday morning in Kiryat Gat and injured three of them seriously. Tasama, 22, is suspected of driving while intoxicated, but he refused to be tested for drunkenness.

Tasama apparently lost control of the car while making a right turn and ran up on a traffic island, hitting the four people who were standing there waiting to cross. Police believe that there was a young woman in Tasama’s car who fled the scene after the accident. “We are still seeking a witness who was apparently with him in the car,” the police lawyer told the court.

Tasama’s lawyer, Haim Abargal, said that Tasama did not answer police questions because he was tired after not having slept the whole night. The lawyer also claimed that Tasama’s car skidded because there was water on the road that had leaked from nearby yards.

Judge Avshalom Meushar examined the police’s secret report and extended Tasama’s detention by four days.

Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva reported Sunday that the father who was injured remained in the intensive care unit in very serious condition. His two daughters, ages 7 and 5, were also in serious condition. All three are sedated and on respirators. The mother’s condition has improved; she is conscious and is in moderate condition.