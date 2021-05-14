Hezbollah Says One of Its Operatives Killed by Israel After Crossing Lebanon Border

A Lebanese man who was hit by Israeli gunfire after breaching the border with Israel and later succumbed to his wounds was a Hezbollah operative, the militant organization said on Friday.

The man was identified as Mouhammed Tahen, aged 21.

Earlier on Friday, a group of people came close to the northern Israeli town of Metula, but fled back to Lebanon after the Israel Defense Forces opened fire. One of the Lebanese suspects was hit by the gunfire and was later pronounced dead, according to Lebanese reports.

According to the Israeli army, some 20 people demonstrated near the Lebanese border, carrying Palestinian flags. Three of them, the army says, breached the border fence and crossed into Israel. They were joined by four more people who started a fire.

Firefighters have put out the blaze in Israeli territory, but it had spread to Lebanon as well.

Beyond tensions in Israel itself and the Palestinian territories, protesters from Jordan also approached Israel's eastern border.

Witnesses In Jordan said police fired tear gas and shot into the air to halt about 500 young demonstrators, who broke away from the scheduled route of a march near the borders organized to protest Israeli attacks against Palestinians.

The demonstrators in Jordan were within five kilometres (three miles) of the King Hussein Bridge, known in Israel as the Allenby Bridge, in the Jordan Valley opposite the Palestinian city of Jericho.

Witnesses said about 2,000 people took part in the protest, arranged by a mix of opposition parties and tribal groups in a kingdom where passions are running high since the escalation of violence between Palestinians and Israel.

In Jordan, riot police forcibly dispersed hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters trying to reach a bridge that leads to the West Bank, who shouted "Oh King Abdullah, open the borders."