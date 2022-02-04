Here's What Will Happen When a Serious Earthquake Shakes Israel

Eventually it will happen. In the middle of the night, there will be a serious earthquake. Not by the standards of Japan or Peru, but powerful enough to topple a 65-year-old apartment building on pillars that had a face-lift in the 1980s. In the morning, the news programs and websites will show videos shot by tenants in adjacent buildings in an endless loop. The TV stations will preempt all their programming for nonstop coverage, and for 24 hours they’ll air pointless “updates” from the scene.

“I knew them for 40 years. He was a retired bus driver and she was a teacher,” the owner of the local neighborhood minimart will say about the couple whose bodies were retrieved from the rubble. Others won’t even have anyone to publicly mourn them: solitary old folks who immigrated from the former Soviet Union; the Holocaust survivor cat-lady from the third floor who kept feeding the animals to the dismay of the ground-floor tenants; four Filipina caregivers who rented a two-room apartment together.

“The writing was on the wall – and the wall fell down,” the headlines will blare when it turns out that the building and surrounding structures were included in an engineering survey 20 years ago that found that due to their rundown condition and proximity to the Syrian-African Rift, they were at high risk of collapse. Within a few days, some diligent reporter will discover that a comprehensive raze-and-rebuild plan for the neighborhood has been stuck for more than a decade due to a budgetary dispute – that is, no one wants to pay for it. “We’ve been pleading with the government for years,” the acting city manager will say (the manager was convicted of accepting bribes from developers).

The Interior Ministry will deny these claims and blame the city for refusing to carry out a comprehensive recovery plan. “It doesn’t pay,” spokespeople for the construction companies will say when asked why no developer competed in the city tenders for urban renewal projects. The financial press will explain that the “land values are low” – In other words, prices in the area are too low compared to the center of the country, so the developers won’t be able to pocket tens of thousands of shekels for each apartment they sell. Kan public television news will pull out the long-shelved findings of the interministerial committee that was formed in late 2021 after the building collapse on Sarlin Street in Holon.

As the accusations fly back and forth, someone may recall that there are no legal criteria for what constitutes a dangerous building. A cracked wall, a sinking support pillar, sloping floors – is that sufficient to declare that the building is in danger of collapse? No one can say. Each local government is a law unto itself in this regard, while the relevant government ministries would rather die than get involved in this legal, proprietary and insurance headache. What should be done if an apartment owner can’t afford to contribute toward the cost of reinforcing the building? What about apartments that are the subject of inheritance disputes? What happens with the urban zoning plan that was just approved six months ago after seven years of objections: Now the whole thing should be tossed in the trash because of one lousy neighborhood where poor people live?

By the end of the week, the TV stations will return to their usual programming. The insurance companies will sigh with relief: Most of the tenants had no family, so there are few claims to pay out. An enterprising salesman at one of the newspapers will produce a special weekend supplement, “Renewal and Reinforcement 2024,” filled with artists’ renderings of gleaming buildings surrounded by nonexistent parks. Housing prices will continue to rise. The Housing Ministry will form a committee devoted to the topic of dangerous buildings in the country’s periphery. In the summer, there will be another “round” in the Gaza Strip. The talking heads on TV will weigh in on the need for reinforced structures, and real estate experts will explain why the requirement to build reinforced rooms is causing home prices to continue to rise. The committee will submit its findings.