Hebron Settlers Close Off Area in the City to Celebrate Independence Day

Jewish settlers in the West Bank city of Hebron closed off an area in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in order to celebrate Israel's 72nd Independence Day, upsetting local Palestinian inhabitants.

Prominent Palestinian activist Issa Amro said the area closed off by the settlers in privately owned Palestinian land, but Israeli security forces nevertheless asked him to return home when the incident started.

skip - Settlers prepare the celebrations in the presence of Israeli soldiers.

Local resident Edris Zahdi, who is the guardian of that area, said: "I've been guarding the land for 50 years for its owners, and now they closed it off and ask us to go home and close the windows, why?"

Palestinian residents say this is the first time the area, which is near some settlers' homes, is closed off by Israelis.

skip - The settlers' Independence Day celebration in Heborn.

Tel Rumeida is a neighborhood in H2, the section of Hebron administered by Israel, but has both Israeli and Palestinian residents.

Attorney Alon Sapir, from the office of human rights lawyer Michael Sfard, contacted the Israeli army asking for an explanation. The army said it impossible to determine at this point whether it is indeed private Palestinian land, and therefore the celebration was allowed to take place.