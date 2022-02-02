Israeli Court to Hear Appeals on Black Hebrews' Expulsion Case

The case of the Hebrew Israelites facing expulsion from Israel is to be returned to an appeals' court, in opposition to the state’s position, an Israeli court ruled on Wednesday.

According to the Be’er Sheva District Court ruling the expulsion of the Hebrew Israelites will be delayed until the matter is settled.

The attorney for the appellants, Yafit Weisbuch, said that contrary to the state’s claim, she found that all the appellants except for the minors were entitled to permanent resident status in 2003 and the government decision that came in 2004.

“These people did not receive [status] but were entitled to it at the time. Meanwhile, they had children, half of them are minors or young people that would have been entitled if their parents had received permanent residency. Thousands of them received this status in 2004, in every decision the same thing was written, except for a few that fell between the cracks."

The Hebrew Israelite community responded: “The Interior Ministry and the Israeli government tried to divide us, slander us and claim that these are individual cases and not institutional racism whose purpose is to expel the community. The court’s verdict is solid proof that we are right. We call on Interior Minister [Ayelet] Shaked to enter dialogue to arrange the status of the community in Israel, and remove the sword of expulsion hanging over the community which is in the very heart of Israeli society.”

According to the agreement presented in court, the sides have 30 days to submit their appeal, and at the same time a request was submitted to unify all the appeals.

During the hearing, Judge Hani Slutzki urged the state’s representative to unify the appeals to streamline the case. “This problem should have been resolved in a concentrated manner, although it is a matter of individual problems. The fate of the people living here for so many years must be decided one way or another,” she said.