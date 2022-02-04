Hateful Graffiti Spray-painted, Tires Slashed in West Bank Village

Hateful graffiti was scrawled and tires of six vehicles were slashed on Friday in the village of As-Sawiya in the West Bank, east of the settlement of Ariel.

The writings “The day of revenge will come,” and “Our land for our people” were spray-painted on walls in the village. Police said they have opened an investigation into the incident.

Open gallery view One of the vandalized cars in As-Sawiya, on Friday. Credit: As-Sawiya council

Meanwhile, 400 people took part in tree-planting at the Palestinian village of Burin just south of Nablus. The Israeli military detained one of the participants in the tree-planting on suspicion he had punched a soldier, and he was later arrested by the police. Lawmakers Gaby Lasky, Mossi Raz and Ahmad Tibi also took part in the tree-planting.

Just two weeks ago, left-wing activists joined Palestinian farmers to plant trees in Burin when a group of masked men attacked them with sticks and set one of their vehicles on fire. Seven activists were lightly wounded and the arm of one of them was broken.

Open gallery view Activists planting trees in the West Bank village of Burin, on Friday. Credit: Tali Mayer\Peace Now

According to activists from Rabbis for Human Rights, Machsom Watch, and the Olive Harvest Coalition, about 15 masked men had come from Givat Ronen, a nearby Jewish settlement. The activists said that army forces arrived at the scene only after the assailants had left.

Avi Dabush, head of Rabbis for Human Rights said that “The fact that hundreds of Israelis, including the wounded returned to the scene of the attack two weeks later is a tremendous victory.”

A resident of Burin told Haaretz that this is the first time in eight years that he has visited his family's property, located on the outskirts of Giv'at Ronen.

The area near Giv'at Ronen was declared a closed military zone during the tree-planting, preventing activists from approaching. However, a few settlers approached the activists and told the soldiers guarding them that if the activists “are not removed in five minutes, this will happen again,” apparently referring to the attack two weeks ago.