Gunfire Reportedly Exchanged Between Israeli Soldiers and Palestinians in West Bank

Gunfire was reportedly exchanged between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants on Sunday morning in two separate incidents in the West Bank during IDF operations to detain wanted persons, according to Palestinian sources.

One incident occurred in Burqin near Jenin and another incident in Kafr Bidu near Ramallah.

On Friday, a 28-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli security forces in Beita, a town adjacent to the evacuated Evyatar outpost in the West Bank.

The man was identified as Muhammad Ali Khabisa, who was also a father to an eight-month-old child.

His killing takes the Palestinian death toll in Beita since the nearby outpost was established to seven. Six of the Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces during protests.

