Greece Agrees to Allow 600 Israelis per Week to Visit Four Designated Cities

The foreign ministers of Greece and Israel have come to an agreement to allow citizens of Israel to come into the European country, with strict regulations on numbers and location.

Up to 600 Israelis will be allowed to visit per week, but will be restricted to the capital Athens, the northern city of Thessaloniki, as well as the islands of Crete and Corfu.

Passengers will have to submit to two coronavirus tests, one upon departure and another upon arrival, after which they will have to quarantine for two days. It remains unclear when this agreement will go into effect, as well as how those who will be allowed into these quotas will be chosen.

An idea was originally floated to reopen Greece's borders to Israeli citizens on August 1, but this eventually collapsed.

The decision came during a surprise visit by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who came on Thursday amid tensions between his country and Turkey over control of Mediterranean gas fields.

There is an ongoing dispute between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus over gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, based on conflicting views of how far their continental shelves extend. On Monday, tensions escalated when Turkey deployed warships to accompany a gas drilling ship

The European Union is slated to discuss the matter on Friday. On Thursday, France and Greece conducted joint naval maneuvers. Turkey and Greece are both NATO members, but have a long-standing rivalry.