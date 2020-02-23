20 Gaza Rockets Fired at Israel, 10 Intercepted, Military Says

Twenty rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza and 10 were intercepted on Sunday evening, the military said, after sirens sounded in southern Israel, including in the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

The city of Ashkelon said the mayor had ordered the opening of public shelters and ordered that all activities and events at community centers be canceled.

skip - Haaretz Weekly Ep. 64

Haaretz Weekly Ep. 64 Haaretz

Hours earlier, Israeli soldiers opened fire at two Palestinians near the border in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday after it was suspected they were laying an explosive charge next to the fence, according to an Israeli army statement.

A video taken by bystanders in Gaza and shared widely on social media shows an Israeli bulldozer, escorted by a tank, rushing Palestinians attempting to take away the wounded. Its mechanical arm eventually holds the apparently lifeless body of one of the men up by his clothing.

More details soon...