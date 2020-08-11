Gantz to Undergo Back Surgery, Will Be Replaced by Minister From Own Party

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz is expected to undergo back surgery Wednesday night.

While Gantz is undergoing surgery, Civilian and Social Affairs Minister Michael Biton is expected to take his place, subject to government approval.

Gantz arrived at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Tuesday evening to begin a series of tests accompanied by the medical staff of the orthopedic department. He is expected to undergo back surgery on Wednesday morning in relation to an injury he suffered during his military service that has worsened in recent months.

He is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days to recover.