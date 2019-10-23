Gantz Tasked With Forming Government After Netanyahu Failure

Gantz and Rivlin at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, October 23, 2019

President Reuven Rivlin announced Wednesday he is tasking Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz with forming the next governing coalition, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he failed to do so.

At Gantz's request, Kahol Lavan's negotiation team arrived at the President's Residence to present Rivlin with the party's efforts to form a coalition and its determination to establish a broad liberal government that will serve all sections of Israeli society, a statement from the party said.

Following the team's meeting with Rivlin, the president and Gantz spoke in private and Rivlin handed Gantz the mandate to form a coalition, which was followed by the two giving statements to the press.

Gantz, a former Israeli army chief of staff, will have 28 days to try to form a coalition. If the Gantz-led coalition talks also fail, any lawmaker backed by a majority of at least 61 Knesset members would be the next one to have a go at forming a coalition.

If no other lawmaker will be tapped by Knesset members within 21 days, or if they are unable to form a government, Israel will find itself heading for a third election within a year.

Likud said in a statement that it was agreed in a meeting between the heads of the right-wing bloc that Likud ministers Yariv Levin and Ze'ev Elkin would continue representing the bloc in all future negotiations with Gantz's Kahol Lavan.

Netanyahu reiterated his call to adopt Rivlin's outline to establish a broad national unity government, saying it is what the country needs.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Netanyahu agreed to Kahol Lavan's request that the negotiations teams of both parties meet Thursday afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman accused Netanyahu of talking about a unity government while driving Israel into a third round of elections.

Lieberman told Kan Bet public radio that “Netanyahu has no interest in establishing a government. He wants to drag things out, for personal reasons.”

Likud, Lieberman said, is "already eulogizing Netanyahu." The party's senior members "are on the starting line to primaries," he added.

The Yisrael Beiteinu leader said that while he wants his party to be in the coalition, from his perspective, "it's more important to form a government, even at the cost of Yisrael Beiteinu staying outside it."

When asked if his party would support a minority government headed by Gantz, Lieberman refused to answer, saying the subject is "media spin by Likud."