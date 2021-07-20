France’s Macron Tapped as Target for NSO Spyware by Moroccans, Investigation Reveals

The phone belonging to French President Emmanuel Macron was selected as a target for the spyware made by Israeli firm NSO Group, an international investigation called the Pegasus Project revealed on Tuesday. Macron joins a growing list of heads of state targeted with the spyware, which also includes the Pakistani prime minister among others.

Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, and Amnesty International had access to a leak of more than 50,000 records of phone numbers that NSO clients selected for surveillance. The leak was shared with Haaretz and 16 other news organizations worldwide that have worked collaboratively to conduct further analysis and reporting over the past months. Forbidden Stories oversaw the investigation – the Pegasus Project - and Amnesty International provided forensic analyses and technical support.

According to an analysis of these records, more than 180 journalists were selected in 21 countries by at least 12 NSO clients. The potential targets and clients hail from Bahrain, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, India, Mexico, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Togo and Rwanda.

Amnesty International Security Lab conducted forensics analyses of cell phones targeted with NSO's Pegasus spyware. Their findings are consistent with past analyses of those targeted through NSO’s spyware, including the case of dozens of journalists allegedly hacked in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and identified by Citizen Lab in December of last year.

Pegasus partner Le Monde revealed on Tuesday that one of the phone numbers selected as a potential target was that of Macron. Their team of reports said that it was one of over 10,000 phone numbers selected by the Moroccan state security service, which is a client of NSO and its Pegasus spyware. Some 10 percent of those numbers were French, they found.

According to data, a number that Macron uses regularly appears on the list of potential targets since at least 2017 and until recent days.

Forbidden Stories has revealed in the past how Morocco uses NSO's tools to track and spy on journalists. Amnesty published its first report on how NSO’s products were being used in Morocco in October 2019.

Israel and Morocco have had official ties since 2020 since a joint Israeli-American delegation headed by Trump administration senior adviser Jared Kushner and Meir Ben-Shabbat, who heads Israel's National Security Council, flew to the country. At the time, a number of low-level cooperation agreements were signed between Morocco and Israel. More recently, the Moroccan Air Force held a joint drill with Israel this month.

NSO issued a response to the 17 media partners led by the journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, calling the leak an "international conspiracy."

"The report by Forbidden Stories is full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories that raise serious doubts about the reliability and interests of the sources. It seems like the 'unidentified sources' have supplied information that has no factual basis and are far from reality," the company said in the statement.

"After checking their claims, we firmly deny the false allegations made in their report," NSO’s statement said.