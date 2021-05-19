Four Rockets Fired From Lebanon at Northern Israel Amid Gaza Violence

A barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon at Israel's north on Wednesday as fighting continues between Israel and Gaza, the Israeli military said, adding it struck targets in Lebanon in response.

The Israeli military said that four rockets were fired after sirens sounded in Acre and the lower Galilee, east of Haifa. The mayor of the Arab city of Shfaram said that one rocket fell in an open area between Shfaram and I'bilin. Another two rockets fell into the Mediterranean Sea, and one was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

There were no reports of damage or injuries, and it remains unclear which group is behind the barrage. Lebanese security sources told Reuters that the rockets were fired from near Seddiqine, a village in the region of Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre.

In response, the military said, it shelled a number of targets in Lebanese territory. There were no reports of damage on either side.

This is the third rocket fire from Lebanon since the Gaza flare-up began. On Monday, six rockets were launched at the Har Dov area, but landed on the Lebanese side of the border. Last Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon, all of which landed in the sea.

The Israeli military believes Palestinian groups are behind the launches. A few years ago, reports said that Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, was trying to organize rocket-launching networks in Palestinian refugee camps to fire at Israel in case of an escalation.

One security source said militant group Hezbollah, which has sway in southern Lebanon, had not been involved in the launches, and that the group was trying to determine the source of the rockets.

There have also been attempts in the past week to breach the Lebanon-Israel border during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the area. On Friday, during one such demonstration, three protesters breached the border fence and crossed into Israel. They were joined by four more people who started a fire. Firefighters put out the blaze, and the Israeli army said it shot one of the men after he refused to heed calls to halt. After he succumbed to his wounds, Hezbollah claimed that he was one of their operatives.

Reuters contributed to this report.