'A Sort of Private Police': Four Detained After Private Security Attack Israeli Cops in Arab City

Israeli police arrested four men belonging to a private security company on suspicion of rioting and assaulting officers in Kafr Qasem overnight on Thursday.

According to the police, the attack occurred at 3:00 AM on Friday after they attempted to arrest a man suspect of vandalism of assault. The private security company escorted the suspect to Kafr Qasem city hall building, where their office is based, and blocked the police from detaining the suspect.

Footage of the incident shows the assaults being carried out, including one suspect punching an officer in the face. Two officers were injured, as well as a police volunteer, and were given medical treatment at the scene. One police officer made use of a taser gun.

The suspects are members of a local security company which the police described as "some kind of private police."

During a hearing on extending the detention of the main suspect, a police representative said that the officers came to the location because of a complaint, fearing that a human life was in danger.

"This is a group of vigilantes who decided that law enforcement can't enter a place, even though the law says they can. Their resistance was violent and caused the officers' injuries," the representative added.

In a statement, Kafr Qasem city hall condemned the incident and stressed that the suspects aren't connected to a local neighborhood watch initiative.

The court extended the arrest of two of the suspects by two days.