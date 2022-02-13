Former Israeli Police Chief: We Don't Have Pegasus, 'Someone Will Pay' for Reports

Former police commissioner Roni Alsheich said on Sunday that Israeli police don't use NSO's notorious Pegasus spyware and that all surveillance was conducted with warrants, amid blowback over reports that police tapped several civilians' phones, including witnesses in Netanyahu's corruption trial, civil society figures, journalists and activists.

“All the names published, without exception, were checked in depth by the Israeli Police – and it never happened,” Alsheich said at a conference at Reichmann University, citing a recent report that listed 26 targets allegedly surveilled by the police.

“That is to say, anyone surveilled in any way, was surveilled under warrant, not necessarily by any software or the ones mentioned. To make it clear: Israel Police does not have Pegasus.”

According to Alsheich, “the police are allowed to execute wiretaps or searches.” The former commissioner further claimed that “oversight is crazy, and rightly so. The sensitivity with which Israel Police employs tools, any and all tools, not only cyber attack tools but also mundane wiretapping, the sensitivity of this is astounding. It’s strict. That doesn’t mean that there can’t be mishaps.”

Alsheich went on to claim that “This story is a spin. Someone will pay for this.”

The former police commissioner initially addressed the reports last week, saying, “Although I have been off the force for three years now, as someone who knows the organization closely, I have no doubt that the picture reported has no foundation in reality.”

He added that, “Unfortunately, I’ve seen the derision with which the police internal investigation's findings were received by some groups.”

According to reports over the past few weeks in Calcalist, an Israeli newspaper, the police deployed the NSO spyware to hack the mobile phones of Israelis, including a host of public figures. The use of these means was particularly prevalent during Alsheich’s term as police commissioner, from December 2015 to December 2018, the reports claimed.

