Former Chief Justice Meir Shamgar Lies in State at Supreme Court

The remains of late justice Meir Shamgar at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, October 22, 2019.

The remains of Meir Shamgar, Israel's seventh Supreme Court justice, were brought to the country's top court in Jerusalem, where he will lie in state as Israelis pay their respects, ahead of his funeral later Tuesday.

Shamgar, who helped shape the character of the Israeli legal system and was a key figure who laid the cornerstones of Israeli law, died Friday at 94.

Shamgar's will be laid to rest at 1:30 P.M. at Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin are scheduled to speak at the funeral, members of the justice's family, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, and former chief justices Aharon Barak and Edna Arbel.

The family has asked for funeral not to be covered by the media.

Shamgar held a number of senior positions in law enforcement and the Israeli legal system and left his mark on each one. When he served as Chief Military Advocate, between 1961 and 1968, he coined the term "the administered territories" and stated that Palestinians are allowed to petition the High Court.

While serving as attorney general, from 1968 to 1975, Shamgar strengthened the powers and independence of the office.

When he was appointed as a High Court justice in 1975 – and even more so when he was appointed president of Israel in 1983 – Shamgar cemented the status of the High Court and led it through a period full of security, political and social tensions.

Speaking of Shamgar's legacy, Justice Aharon Barak said: "President Shamgar is a key figure in Israeli law. He is a cornerstone of Israel's judicial history. The reality is that judicial creation is a continuum that in which every judge adds a link to the never-ending chain, and Shamgar likely added one of the most important of these links. On foundations laid by his predecessors, he built new and original structures, laying the base for new developments in Israeli law."

Shamgar was born in 1925 in the Free City of Danzig [now Gdansk], Poland, which was captured by the Nazis in 1939. His parents, Eliezer and Dina Sternberg, were of Russian descent and members of the Revisionist party, while young Shamgar was a member of the Beitar youth movement.