Forensic Experts at Heart of Row in Israeli Teen's Murder Retrial

Prosecutors in a high-profile murder retrial have recently assailed the director of the Forensic Medicine Institute, but consulted the director’s predecessor and rival both before and during the hearings.

Roman Zadorov was convicted of killing 13-year-old Tair Rada at her school in the Golan Heights town of Katzrin in 2006. The Supreme Court ordered a retrial last year in light of new evidence presented by his attorney.

Prosecutors consulted Prof. Yehuda Hiss shortly before his successor, Dr. Chen Kugel, began testifying two weeks ago. During cross-examination, prosecutor Sharon Har-Zion accused Kugel of testifying on behalf of the defense as part of his personal war with Hiss.

Kugel was Hiss’ chief critic during the latter’s tenure as the institute’s chief pathologist, a role in which Kugel also later replaced him.

Hiss headed the institute from 1998 to 2004, and then served as its chief pathologist. Zadorov’s original conviction was due in part to an opinion submitted by a forensic pathologist working under Hiss.

In 2012, Hiss was ousted as chief pathologist due to the discovery that tissue and organs removed from bodies during autopsies were being kept for research and teaching purposes without consent having been obtained either from the dead while they were still alive or from their families after their deaths. Police opened an investigation into the issue, but that case was closed.

Open gallery view Roman Zadorov in court on Wednesday. Credit: Amir Levy

Hiss was put on disciplinary trial and reprimanded, but he has continued supplying forensic opinions to the prosecution since then.

The prosecution said that “due to the unique situation in this case, in which the head of the Forensic Medicine Institute is serving as an expert witness for the defense, the prosecution asked Prof. Hiss before the evidentiary hearings in the case began to provide the names of well-known forensic medicine experts so the prosecution could provide the court with its own opinion.

“After that, shortly before Dr. Kugel’s testimony, the defense submitted a supplementary opinion covering several new issues, which the prosecution had to address on very short notice,” its statement continued. “At this stage, the prosecution held a focused professional consultation with Prof. Hiss, who is an expert in the field with an international reputation.

“The relationship between Prof. Hiss and Dr. Kugel doesn’t interest the prosecution and isn’t relevant to this issue,” it concluded.

In his testimony two weeks ago, Kugel responded to the prosecution’s claim that his testimony on Zadorov’s behalf involved him in a conflict of interest.

“When I testified for the prosecution, they never had any complaints,” he said. “If the prosecution asks the court to believe me in dozens of cases in which I testify for their side, how can it challenge my integrity now? Are they saying that when I testify for them, I tell the truth, and when I testify for the defense, I’m suddenly a liar?”

Prosecutor Sharon Har-Zion told Kugel that “in a number of testimonies you gave it appears that you have no problem hiding information.” She added that in cases in which Kugel was a defense witness, his testimony included “distortion and concealment of information.”

Kugel denied this, telling Har-Zion, “It’s usually you who asks me to change a report.” She answered, “Have I ever asked you to change a report?” Kugel replied, “I don’t know, I don’t know you, and it’s better that way. But I have been asked to change reports in the past.”