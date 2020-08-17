Foreign Ministers of Israel and Oman Discuss Middle East Peace in Rare Phone Call

Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, spoke over the phone with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

According to the Omani ministry's Twitter account, the two discussed regional developments, and Oman reiterated its commitment to a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East." They also discussed the necessity of resuming negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, "to fulfill the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the tweet said.

The Omani minister also spoke to Jibril Rajoub, secretary general of the central committee of the Palestinian Fatah group who, the tweet says, expressed the Palestinians' "appreciation and reassurance of the Sultane and its balanced and wise policy towards Arab matters," and particularly the Palestinian issue.

In 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman, and met with then-Sultan Qaboos bin Said. Netanyahu's office said that the two discussed "ways to promote a peace process" and "subjects of mutual interest for achieving peace and stability in the Middle East. Israel does not have official relations with Oman, but former Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres have visited the Gulf state.

Oman, along with Bahrain, is expected to be among the next countries to follow the United Arab Emirates in striking a peace accord with Israel. At a White House press briefing following the announcement of the UAE-Israel deal on Thursday, U.S. officials named it as the next country likely to normalize ties.

Over the next few weeks, Israel and the UAE are expected to discuss the details of bilateral agreements on topics including investment, agriculture, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, health care, culture and the environment. The parties will also discuss the establishment of reciprocal embassies.

There are already secret offices representing Israeli interests in the Gulf, but in his statement on the treaty Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced “the establishment of a full and formal peace” that “includes the mutual opening of embassies and the exchange of ambassadors.” Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, who led the efforts to obtain the agreement, also said the deal involves embassies in both countries.