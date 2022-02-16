For Second Time in Less Than a Day, Small Earthquake Hits Northern Israel

A small earthquake struck in northern Israel on Wednesday morning, less than a day after another one in the same general area.

The quake, measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 14 kilometers northeast of Beit She'an, according to police, which said they had received several calls about the quake but no reports of injuries or damage. Among others, residents of Afula reported that they felt it.

On Tuesday evening, a 3.5-magnitude tremor was felt by residents in Beit She’an, Tiberius, the Jordan Valley and Safed. Police reported no injuries or damage.

These were the fourth and fifth earthquakes to strike Israel since October. Last month, Israel was struck by two earthquakes within 12 hours. The first measured a 3.7 on the Richter scale and was felt throughout the north of the country. Israel’s Geological Survey said that the epicenter of the quake was 16 km (about 10 miles), northeast of Beit She’an. Later that day, an additional earthquake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt in the same location.

In October, a 5.8 strength earthquake took place near Crete. The epicenter of the quake was in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Greece.