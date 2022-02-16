For First Time Since COVID, Israel to Allow Visitation Rights for Gaza Prisoners

Prisoners from the Gaza Strip, except for those affiliated with Hamas, will be allowed to receive family visits for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Israel Prison Service informed the High Court of Justice on Tuesday.

The announcement was made as part of a response to a petition filed on behalf of prisoners' families. In the response, the State Prosecution said that it decided to reinstate these visitation rights which were suspended in March 2020 and had already resumed for West Bank and East Jerusalem residents.

Two years ago, upon the spread of the virus in Israel and the onset of lockdowns, the Prison Service issued a blanket ban on family visits. Lacking permission for phone calls as well, prisoners were in effect completely cut off from their families.

Last April, in honor of Ramadan, each prisoner was allowed a single phone call.

Two rights groups, HaMoked and al-Mizan Center, petitioned in December, demanding that prisoners from the Strip be allowed family visits, and at the very least regular calls with their families.

There are currently 220 prisoners who are Gaza Strip residents who are cut off from their relatives, including 70 who are affiliated with Hamas.

The prosecution’s response to the organizations’ petitions reads that “following an examination by the Prison Service Commissioner with security officials and the Health Ministry, as well as a study of the epidemiological situation, it has been decided to reinstate the family visitation program for Gaza Strip detainees. The relevant authorities are acting to arrange the matter as soon as possible.”

The decision, it was made clear, does not apply to Hamas prisoners, and will be subject to future assessments regarding COVID within and without the prisons.

Attorney Nadia Daka of HaMoked told Haaretz that thus far, despite the easement of restrictions among the public at large, “prisoners from Gaza were kept completely cut off from their families on the pretense that the COVID crisis requires it. We can only hope that the visitations are resumed soon.”