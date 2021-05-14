Eleven Palestinians Said Killed in West Bank as Israel Faces New Protest Fronts in Lebanon and Jordan

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and 17 more wounded in the West Bank on Friday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry as demonstrations proliferate into new points of contact in the Palestinian territories and Israel's borders with Jordan and Lebanon.

Those killed were hit by Israeli gunfire in Nablus, Jericho, and the villages of Yabad, Urif, Marda, and Iskaka. In addition, 17 Palestinians are reported to have been wounded by live fire and rubber-tipped bullets.

The scene at the Lebanese border Credit: The scene at the Lebanese border

Earlier on Friday, a Palestinian was shot and killed near the West Bank settlement of Ofra after he had attempted to stab an Israeli soldier, according to the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit.

The Palestinian sped his car toward an Israeli military base, exited the vehicle and tried to stab the soldier, the army said.

Meanwhile, a few dozen people demonstrated on the Lebanese side of Israel's northern border, seven of whom managed to breach the fence and cross into Israel and ignite a fire. They came close to the northern town of Metula, but fled back to Lebanon after the Israel Defense Forces opened fire. One of the Lebanese suspects was hit by the gunfire and was later pronounced dead, according to Lebanese reports.

Firefighters have put out the blaze in Israeli territory, but it had spread to Lebanon as well.

In Jordan, riot police forcibly dispersed hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters trying to reach a bridge that leads to the West Bank, who shouted "Oh King Abdullah, open the borders."

Witnesses In Jordan said police fired tear gas and shot into the air to halt about 500 young demonstrators, who broke away from the scheduled route of a march near the borders organized to protest Israeli attacks against Palestinians.

The demonstrators in Jordan were within five kilometres (three miles) of the King Hussein Bridge, known in Israel as the Allenby Bridge, in the Jordan Valley opposite the Palestinian city of Jericho.

Witnesses said about 2,000 people took part in the protest, arranged by a mix of opposition parties and tribal groups in a kingdom where passions are running high since the escalation of violence between Palestinians and Israel.

Several thousand demonstrators also took to the streets after Friday prayers from the main Husseini mosque in central Amman chanting anti-Israel slogans.

They called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and scrapping of an unpopular peace treaty with Israel.

Hundreds of mosques held prayers for those killed in Gaza.

Most of Jordan's 10 million citizens are of Palestinian origin. They or their parents were expelled or fled to Jordan in the fighting that accompanied the creation of Israel in 1948.

They have close family ties with their kin on the other side of the Jordan River in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, both captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War.