Fifth Israeli Indicted for Assault on anti-Netanyahu Protesters

A fifth Israeli has been indicted Wednesday for assaulting protesters calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation.

Police submitted the latest charge sheet against a Bat Yam man for pepper spraying protesters last week in Jaffa.

Tel Aviv Magistrate's court released the accused, Amos Guetta, to house arrest. His was one of dozens of assaults against protesters in recent weeks.

Guetta is charged with shouting at a protester from his car “May you get cancer and go home.” He later pepper-sprayed two protesters, one of whom had difficulty breathing.

Guetta has three past criminal offenses, the latest of which was in 2017 for which he served a prison term.

On Wednesday, a court in Haifa sentenced a homeless man with a psychiatric condition to eight months in prison for throwing rocks at protesters.

Another man of 34, was indicted for spraying mace at protesters in Ramat Gan. He said he was influenced by an atmosphere of incitement.

A man of 54 from Tel Aviv was charged on Sunday for assaulting and injuring a protester of 66.

In July, a man of 22 was indicted for attacking a protester and wounding them in the neck with an object.

Two protesters have also been indicted for assaulting and injuring a woman at a counter-protest in support of Netanyahu. They surrounded her and pulled a plastic chair she was sitting on out from under her on Balfour Street, near the prime minister’s residence.