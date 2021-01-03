Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

Excuse Us, but the Fake News Is Yours, Not Facebook's

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., speaks via videoconference during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., speaks via videoconference during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Credit: Mandel Ngan / BLOOMBERG

Tags:

Comments