Elite IDF Unit Commander to Remain in Post Despite Fatal Friendly Fire Incident

The promotion of the commanding officer of an elite Israel Defense Forces unit that lost two company commanders to “friendly fire” last month will be delayed temporarily and his deputy will face similar punishment. Three more junior service members will also be punished.

In making this decision, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi rejected the recommendations of an investigation that he ordered and accepted those of an earlier, lower-level probe into the deaths of Majs. Maj. Ofek Aharon and Itamar Elharar.

The latest probe, led by Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, found that the commanders of the Egoz unit, who have not been named, acted unprofessionally and against IDF protocol. Kochavi refused the offer of the unit commander, a lieutenant colonel, to resign. Instead, Kochavi postponed his promotion to brigade commander for two years. The unit’s deputy commander, who was responsible for training exercises, will be reassigned and will be barred from command for two years. The third company commander, who was in the field during the incident, will face the same punishment.

The officer who shot Aharon and Elharar will be reassigned and permanently barred from combat command. The soldier who lost the night vision goggles, precipitating the operation in which the officers died, will be removed from combat.

The incident took place January 12 near the Nabi Musa base, in the West Bank. According to the preliminary investigation, Aharon and Elharar, together with the company commander and another soldier, were on an operation to recover night-vision goggles that had been stolen from the base. They did not coordinate their movements and failed to wear helmets or carry communication devices.

Another officer went out for the same purpose, also failing to coordinate. When the first group saw him they identified him as a suspect, and followed him. The officer, thinking they were firing at him, returned fire, killing Aharon and Elharar.

A probe at the level of the Central Command, to which Egoz belongs, and that included officers from the unit, absolved the unit commander and his deputy of unprofessionalism, violation of army protocols and endangerment of soldiers.

The higher-level investigation, led by Tibon, concluded that the Egoz commander failed to identify the deterioration of events that led to the fatal shootings. It also concluded that the accident would not have occurred if the commanders in the field had not acted in a mode that endangered their troops.

The incident took place two months after the military announced it was relaxing its rules of engagement, or open-fire regulations, against people suspected of stealing arms and equipment from bases – a persistent problem in that area of the West Bank. It said soldiers would be able to shoot when there are reasonable suspicions of weapons theft not only at bases and closed military zones, but also in training areas and anywhere there is a military presence.

Last month Haaretz reported that the defense establishment issued an internal document a little over a year ago warning that changes in the rules of engagement might lead to mistakenly opening fire and harming others under unjustified circumstances. The report was distributed to senior figures in the security establishment and the police in 2020.

Since the deadly incident, public debate has been ongoing over whether the change in open-fire rules contributed to the killing of the two officers. The IDF denies that the changes played a role, as does Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs.