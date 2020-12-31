Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

El Al's Latest Delay: Discovering #MeToo

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Passenger boarding stairs seen at Ben Gurion Airport ahead of a ceremony to welcome El Al's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airliner, in 2019.
Passenger boarding stairs seen at Ben Gurion Airport ahead of a ceremony to welcome El Al's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airliner, in 2019.Credit: Meged Gozani

Tags:

Comments