Dozens of Israeli Druze Snatch Body of Religious Leader Who Died of COVID From Hospital

Dozens of Israeli Druze on Friday stormed into a hospital where a prominent sheikh had died of the coronavirus, took his body without authorization and transferred it to the town of Majdal Shams, which is under lockdown amid its high infection rates.

Sheikh Abu Zain Eldin Hassan Halabi, one of the most distinguished religious leaders in Israel's Druze community, died aged 76 on Friday afternoon at Ziv Medical Center in Safed after his condition worsened. Thousands of Druze from adjacent communities held a procession for the sheikh in Majdal Shams, raising concerns that this will cause a spike in infection rates in the area.

A source familiar with the details of the incident told Haaretz that community leaders had asked the hospital to allow the transfer of the sheikh's body to Majdal Shams, but their request was turned down since he had died of the virus and amid the restrictions imposed on the locality.

The sources added that police officers arrived at the hospital after being informed that the sheikh's followers would attempt to take his body to Majdal Shams. According to a police source, the cops said they saw the hospital's medical staff releasing the body and assumed it had been approved. The police sources added that the matter is being examined.

According to local reports, the sheikh's body is displayed in a public area in Majdal Shams without the required precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. The sheikh will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A Majdal Shams resident told Haaretz that the sheikh's followers from the Golan Heights and the Galilee were the ones who took his body from the hospital, adding that many Majdal Shams residents are furious over the incident, which he said taints the town and its inhabitants.

Druze lawmaker Gadeer Mreeh of Yesh Atid-Telem wrote on Twitter that she categorically condemns the incident. "This behavior doesn't befit the esteemed late sheikh," Mreeh said on Twitter.