COVID Craziness Is Being Channeled Into Israeli Economic Policy

We have yet to recover from the absurdism of coronavirus politics (populism, crackpot theories and a war on science) and we’re already being threatened with the absurdism of inflation politics (populism, crackpot theories and a war on economics).

Once thought to be something from the distant past, not unlike global pandemics, inflation has suddenly reared up and set off a panic among consumers and politicians alike. In the U.S. it jumped last year to 7 percent, its highest since 1982; in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, it averaged 6.6 percent.

In Israel, the consumer price index rose a mere 2.8 percent last year, which doesn’t sound so worrying. That is, until you consider inflation politics. In America, they say that ordinary people worry about inflation only when gas prices go up; in Israel, it seems that the price of cottage cheese is what puts consumers on edge. So the fact that energy prices jumped 8 percent in Israel in 2021 isn’t seen nearly as important as that food prices rose 3.5 percent.

COVID is a disease whose origins are in nature while Inflation is an economic phenomenon arising from human activity. But they have some remarkably similar characteristics. Both suddenly seemingly emerged out of nowhere. The experts who are supposed to know how to deal with it don’t really know as much as they claim and loudly disagree among themselves. Politicians want to show they are doing something about it even when the situation is beyond their control. Ordinary people loathe the solutions. Many look for conspiracies to explain it all.

In both cases, it's a combustible mix of factors waiting to explode into bad politics and policies. We’re starting from a low baseline: Just as two years of COVID have undermined the claims of authority by science in the minds of many, the Great Recession in 2008 undercut the science of economics. The public and politicians are more prone than ever to populism and alternative facts.

Inflation populism in Israel got off to a distressing start at the end of last month thanks to Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai. Shooting off a letter to the big food makers and importers, the two ministers alternately appealed to their patriotism by helping the economy during this time of COVID crisis and to their fear by threatening to take the “necessary steps” if the CEOs’ aren’t enough.

It’s obvious from its wording that the real aim of the letter wasn’t to keep down prices but to create a villain in the form of a food industry that was (in Lieberman’s words) “cynically exploiting the situation.”

Passing on the cost increases isn’t cynical, and forcing the food industry to delay them will do almost nothing to bring down inflation. It was an exercise addressed to the public, who is probably only vaguely aware of what the situation is, namely that the price of farm commodities rose more than 28 percent last year, according to the United Nations.

Wednesday witnessed another inflation-populism spectacle, this time featuring a government package, unveiled with great fanfare, of cuts in taxes and duties on some imported food, increased afternoon child-care subsidies, and a smaller increase in a scheduled rise in electricity rates.

The package is billed as a plan to reduce the cost of living, which somehow seems to have gotten confused somewhere along the way with inflation. But they are two very different things, and the package won’t help with either. While Israeli inflation is currently comparatively low, our cost of living is unarguably very high – the latest Bank of Israel estimate puts it at about 30 percent above the OECD average when you take into account relative purchasing power.

Some of these measures, like the smaller electricity rate hike and tariff cuts, should help reduce inflation, but others may boost it because they aren’t lowering the cost of living; they are increasing peoples’ purchasing power.

The tax credit for working parents of minors six to 12 years of age, for instance, is equivalent to 5,352 shekels ($1,660) per eligible child in the course of 2022. Which means, your tax bill will be reduced by that amount, per eligible child, this year.

The negative income tax increase (meaning more support from the government for the eligible poor) will translate into about 800 shekels extra spending money, for each of about 300,000 families in Israel, this year.

These goodies are crowd-pleasers and give the impression the government is doing something.

But, by putting more money into the hands of consumers and increasing demand at a time when global supply chain snafus are constraining supply will simply fan the flames of inflation.

The government body that should be fighting the war on inflation is the Bank of Israel. Other central banks, most notably the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have taken up the cudgels by raising interest rates. Our central bank hasn’t done that, and the question is why.

On the positive side, the governor and monetary committee don’t have to run for office. It’s not that they are insulated from politics, but they don’t fly into a panic because newspaper headlines and social media monsters are demanding action. They can take their time and produce a measured response (if you trust economists to get it right!).

On the negative side, the Bank of Israel has shown remarkable nonchalance about rising inflation. Andrew Abir, the deputy governor, recently told the Globes financial daily that the bank is so confident that Israel is inflation-proof, that it’s even willing to let the consumer price index exceed the target range for a while. It is assuming that any high inflation is temporary.

If and when the Bank of Israel does act, it will be by raising interest rates. That will put a wrench into economic growth by crimping demand and investment.

Alas, unlike browbeating the Osem food manufacturer or showering tax cuts on the public, the real solution to inflation is both unintelligible to most people (do you really understand how monetary policy works?) and its impact is unpleasant (that car loan is going to be more costly).

The government’s inflation populism is a true disappointment. When Naftali Bennett & Co. took over the war on COVID last June, they adopted a more business-like approach, less tainted by politics, than Benjamin Netanyahu had practiced. It moved forward on the budget and economic reforms efficiently, and tried to tone down the brutal political discourse of the Netanyahu era (of course, without any cooperation from Netanyahu himself).

Inflation, or more precisely, the threat of inflation, seems to have drawn out its worst instincts. We can only hope it doesn’t portend the future.